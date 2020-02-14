Eight Ukiah Dolphin swimmers traveled to the American Canyon last weekend to attend the Vallejo Aquatic Club’s February frost swim meeting. The title of the meeting did not disappoint us. Saturday was cold and foggy. On Sunday they experienced strong winds of 25-30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH. The swimmers didn’t miss a beat. When they weren’t in the pool, they focused on staying warm and dry with the help of a tent and sleeping bags. When asked about the conditions, swimmer Nick Larson said, “The crazy winds made it very difficult to stay warm and focused.” All swimmers were grateful that the pool was exceptionally warm. All eight swimmers achieved at least one personal best.

The nine-year-old Talla Pardini took part in seven competitions. 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, 50 yard back, 50 yard chest, 50 yard butterfly, 100 yard custom medley. Talla shaved 19 seconds after her 100-yard breaststroke and had 4 personal bests. Talla keeps improving at every meeting.

Anya Francis, ten, participated in five competitions. 100 yard freestyle, 50 yard back, 100 yard back, 100 yard chest and she shaved 15 seconds before the 50 yard freestyle. Anya had a great meeting and went home with two personal bests.

Ten years Ella Danner has been on the team for three years. She took part in seven competitions and achieved four personal bests. Ella also achieved a BB time standard in the 100 yard breaststroke. She also participated in the 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, 50 yard backstroke, 100 yard backstroke, 50 yard breaststroke and the 100 yard individual medley.

Ten-year-old Alora Neito travels from neighboring Lake County to practice almost every day of the week. Your commitment pays off at the meetings. Alora took part in six competitions and achieved three personal best times. She shaved off her 100 medley for over 12 seconds and reached a BB time standard in her 50 yard back. She also participated in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard freestyle, the 100-yard back and the 50-yard chest.

Jessica Kraemer, twelve, joined the team after attending a spring break camp three years ago. She took part in four competitions on Saturday. She went four for four on personal bests! Jessica participated in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard breaststroke and shaved 25 seconds before her 200-medley, which earned her the B-time standard.

14-year-old Silas Straus returned to the meetings after a short break. Silas took part in five competitions and achieved four personal bests. He participated in the 50-yard freestyle, the 100-yard freestyle, the 100-yard back, the 100-yard chest and shaved over 14 seconds after his 200-chest stroke. The hard work and durability of Silas in practice really shows.

Austin Danner (13 years old) looks very strong. He took part in seven competitions and achieved personal best times in six competitions. Austin achieved a BB time standard in his 50-yard freestyle and achieved a personal goal of achieving less than a minute in his 100-yard freestyle. He also participated in the 200 yard freestyle, 100 yard breaststroke, 100 yard butterfly and the 200 individual medley. One of the highlights for the team was when Austin got the cowbell ring when he was the heat winner in 500 yard freestyle (20 laps).

Unfortunately, 13-year-old Nick Larson suffered a non-swimming injury the day before the meeting. He scratched a few events and gave his all at the five events he attended. Nick competed in the 100 yard and 200 yard butterfly, in the 100 and 200 yard freestyle and achieved a personal best of 26.75 seconds in his 50 yard freestyle.

Trainer Charlie Barrett was extremely pleased with the progress the swimmers have made since he took over as head coach. He is looking forward to the next meeting in March in Rohnert Park.

Ukiah Dolphins was founded in 1955. It is a year round swimming team. For more information, please visit our website at www.ukiahdolphins.com.