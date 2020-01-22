Ukiah Dolphins qualify and compete in Winter Zone 3 Championships - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

Nine Ukiah dolphin swimmers qualified and participated in the annual Peggy Ramirez Memorial Zone 3 Winter Championships. More than 450 swimmers from the provinces of San Francisco, Marin, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Humboldt and Mendocino competed on January 17 and 18 in the Quinn Swim Center Santa Rosa Junior College. Meet.

Head Coach Charlie Barrett said: “The team competed well. Many children found themselves in tight heat and found a way to win. That is proof of how hard they train. We participated in a championship meeting and the moment was not too big for our swimmers. “

advertisement

Ten-year-old Ella Danner swam the 50-meter backstroke and braced four seconds of her best time. Ten years old and new member of the team, Alora Nieto participated in six events; 100 yard freestyle, 50 yard freestyle, 50 yard backstroke, 100 yard backstroke, 50 yard breaststroke and 50 yard butterfly where she shaved off her best time in four seconds.

Twelve-year-old Kate Corbett participated in the 50-yard freestyle and the 50-yard breaststroke where she improved her time at both events. Twelve-year-old Jessica Kraemer participated in six events; 50 yard freestyle, 50 yard backstroke, 50 yard breaststroke, 50 yard butterfly, 100 yard individual medley and the 100 yard backstroke where she improved her time by almost two seconds.

Thirteen-year-old Austin Danner participated in four events; 50 yard freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 yard freestyle and the 50 yard breast stroke where he improved his best time with almost two seconds. Thirteen-year-old Nick Larson participated in six events; 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, 50 yard butterfly, 100 yard butterfly, 200 yard individual medley and the 200 yard freestyle where he shave six seconds of his best time.

Fifteen-year-old Mason Flammang returned to the competition pool after a break and participated in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle where he improved his best time. Seventeen-year-old Emma Flammang also returned to the competition pool after a break. Emma participated in six events; 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, 50 yard butterfly, 100 yard butterfly, 200 yard individual medley and the 200 freestyle where she shave five seconds of her best time.

The team had two swimmers finish in the top ten in two of their events. Emma Flammang became 4th in the 50 yard butterfly and 8th in the 100 yard butterfly. Nick Larson finished 2nd in the 50 yard butterfly and 4th in the 100 yard butterfly.

“We have good leadership in our team, which is a good omen for our future,” said Coach Barrett. Ukiah Dolphins was founded in 1955. It is a swimming team all year round. More information can be found on the website www.ukiahdolphins.com.

advertisement