The city of Ukiah will review a request from a cannabis processing and distribution facility on Tuesday to expand its activities at the southern end of the city.

According to the employee report for the city’s next zoning administrator meeting, the owner of the property at 1825 Airport Road requested a minor use permit to allow the operation of a non-volatile cannabis production, processing, and distribution facility in a partially vacant facility Structure ”where the Mendocino Brewing Company used to be and now houses Emerald Sun.

When Emerald Sun received an operating permit last year, “two parts of the structure were operating for a different purpose and were not included in the project, (but now Gary Breen) suggests extending cannabis use to the southern part of the building the storage of raw cannabis and other packaging materials for the manufacturing process. “

“Emerald Sun plans to use the space to store raw materials (cannabis) and other packaging materials for the manufacturing process,” Breen said in an email to the city’s employees. “The packaging materials include cardboard boxes, glasses, plastic containers, caps and closures. Cannabis is stored in airtight plastic bags in cardboard boxes. “

Breen also notes that the area the company wants to expand into is “covered by our previous security and operations plan.”

The staff noted that “no additional improvements or signage to outside buildings (and) no further changes to the existing minor use permit are proposed.”

The staff recommends approval of the approval. A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 18, at 10:30 a.m. in conference room 3 of the Ukiah Civic Center at 300 Seminary Ave. planned.