The UK competition and market surveillance authority announced on Wednesday that it is investigating whether the full acquisition of JPI Media Ltd. will merge through Daily Mail & General Trust PLC.

The regulator said it is considering whether the deal from DMG Media Ltd.

DMGT, -0.84%

– a Daily Mail & General Trust unit – for JPI Media, owner of the newspaper “i”, this would lead to a “significant reduction in competition” in the UK.

It asks interested parties to comment on the deal before a final decision is made. The response period ends on February 5th.

On December 6, the CMA delivered initial enforcement orders for Daily Mail that limited the extent to which JPI Media’s operations were integrated while the regulatory agency was reviewing the transaction.

Daily Mail announced on November 29 that it had purchased “i” and its website from JPI Media for £ 49.6m ($ 64.6m) in cash.

