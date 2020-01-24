UK facilitates Pakistan travel advice due to improved security situation - News

advertisement

The UK has adapted its travel advice to the improved security situation in Pakistan.

The announcement is the result of a comprehensive assessment of the UK travel advice for Pakistan, based on a comprehensive assessment of the country’s security situation. This is the first major update in travel advice since 2015.

The improved security situation allowed British Airways’ return to Pakistan in June 2019 and the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in October 2019.

The advice now makes it possible to travel by road to the north of Pakistan, as well as to the Kalesh and Bamboret valleys.

Dr. Christian Turner, British High Commissioner for Pakistan, said:

After my arrival in December 2019, I made this review of the travel advice a priority. It is a great honor to the hard work of the Pakistani government to offer better security over the past five years. I am pleased that British citizens can see more of what Pakistan has to offer.

