advertisement

“$ 920 to remove this. Everything for the university does not have enough permits or parking options that are affordable for students who are already paying to visit the university. Everyone sends a dollar my way less “$ 920 to have this removed. Everything for the university does not have enough permits or parking options that are affordable for students who are already paying to visit the university. Everyone sends a dollar mine … more Photo: screenshot of Twitter

Photo: screenshot of Twitter

“$ 920 to remove this. Everything for the university does not have enough permits or parking options that are affordable for students who are already paying to visit the university. Everyone sends a dollar my way

less

advertisement

“$ 920 to have this removed. Everything for the university does not have enough permits or parking options that are affordable for students who are already paying to visit the university. Everyone sends a dollar mine

… more

Photo: screenshot of Twitter

UH parking barnacle goes viral after student complains on social media

The tweet of a university student in frustration about the high price to remove a clip that the school has placed on the windshield of her car has become viral.

The tweet, posted on Wednesday by a student who identified himself as babayaga, had received more than 2,800 retweets, 12,000 likes and 1,300 responses on Friday, both supportive and critical.

“$ 920 to remove this,” tweeted the student with a sad face emoji. “Everything for the university does not have enough permits available, nor parking options that are affordable for students who are already paying to go to the university. Everyone is sending a dollar my way.”

On Thursday, the student tweeted that she had received $ 210 from sympathizers. The original tweet included its accounts for mobile payment services for CashApp and Venmo.

The student, who tagged the university’s main and parking twitter accounts, did not respond immediately to requests for comment from the Houston Chronicle.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that parking is available for those who have paid to have a valid permit,” tweeted the UH parking department in response to babayaga. “We offer a wide range of permits, from garage to remote campus, and we have permits available at all times throughout the fall and spring.”

In response to comments that the parking department exploited students, the UH parking department tweeted that the law does not allow the department to receive money from the state or university, so all funds are self-generated and most will pay the garages.

Some commentators suggested having Babayaga replace her window, prying the clamp with a defroster and credit card, or transferring it to another school. Others criticized her for not paying for parking tickets that led to the placement of the clamp by the university, known as a barnacle.

UH spokesperson Chris Stipes and Neil Hart, head of the university’s parking and transport services, emphasized that barnacles – the bright yellow plastic immobilization devices that suck on windscreens of vehicles with up to 1,000 pounds of force and block the driver’s view – are only used in cars of ordinary offenders of parking protocols.

Removing the barnacles costs $ 75, plus a deposit of $ 200, which is refunded once the driver returns the barnacles. Quotes generally range from $ 30 to $ 50, amounts that double after being unpaid for 21 days, they double.

The UH fire holes, implemented in early December 2019 as a way to deter parking offenders and simplify penalties, are only used for cars that are consistently parked on campus without a permit and with five or more existing quotes, according to the spokespersons. To date, 37 cars have been destroyed, with the offenders receiving on average nine quotes for unlicensed parking.

“If someone is parking illegally and does not have a permit, they take the place of someone else who has paid,” Stipes said. “This is a deterrent to this. We do not have free parking on campus. “

In the past, the university would tow the vehicle, a process that costs more time and money.

Towing not only cost UH students $ 100, it also required the driver to find a way to the towing area, where they had to fill in paperwork, pay the costs, and wait for the vehicle to be picked up, Stiples said. He noted that barnacles in the parking lot can be unlocked with a code as soon as the person pays the fee.

The parking and transportation services of the University of Oklahoma recently withdrew their efforts to use barnacles on campus after negative feedback from its students.

UH wants to offer students options for parking, permits and reimbursement of their quotes, according to Stipes and Hart.

Students can sign an agreement that gives them 21 days to pay outstanding parking fees, says Stipes. If they cannot pay them on time, the parking department can transfer them to their student invoice.

brittany.britto@chron.com

advertisement