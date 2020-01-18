Ugo Humbert wins ASB Classic after epic final against Benoit Paire

advertisement

France has a new tennis star to cheer on after Ugo Humbert defeated his compatriot Benoit Paire 7-6 3-6 7-6 in the exciting final of the ASB Classic.

This was the first ATP title won by 21-year-old Humbert, who appears to be the face of French tennis in the coming decade.

The current French stars Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gael Monfils, Richard Gasquet, Gilles Simon and Jeremy Chardy are all well into their thirties, while Lucas Poulle does not seem to have the ability to challenge the top players.

But Humbert, from Metz, has had a wonderful week in Auckland and further greatness beckons.

Not only does he have all the shots, but he also has the mental strength to keep going, as he repeatedly demonstrated in this final, where Paire refused to give up.

Paire tried to become the first player in 18 years to win five games of three sets at this tournament, a performance that Greg Rusedski last achieved in 2002.

Ugo Humbert now has one ATP title in his pocket, many more will follow.

But the inconsistencies in his game cost him this game, even though he has become a crowd favorite in Auckland for the style of tennis he plays and will always be welcomed again.

Although there was a lot of drama at the end, it was not a good start to the game, with neither player playing well.

Ugo Humbert is the new champion of the ASB Classic.

There were two breaks for each of them during the first set, with Humbert 3-0 higher, before Paire started fighting back.

When Paire served at 5-6, he fell behind at 0-40, but then put down a few large portions and a few winners to finally organize a tiebreak.

Paire lost the tiebreak 7-2, but got a break early in the second that he managed to hold.

Benoit Paire never gave up in the final against Ugo Humbert.

So again, Paire should go the distance this week and he had a bad start and lost the first three games.

Humbert fell 0-40 when he served 4-2, but managed to win five points in a row to get out of trouble.

Paire sent a ball across the stands and to Stanley Street after the last of those points, realizing that his chances of winning the game were now low.

But Paire has been one of this week’s best returnees and fought back from 30-0 to 5-3, with Humbert two points away from winning the title, to force a break.

However, Paire had a hard time in the next game and gave Humbert a championship point at 30-40.

However, Paire dug deep again and managed to hold on to make it 5-5 and finally the final went into a decisive tiebreak.

When they changed the endpoints, Humbert rose 4-2 and reached a 6-3 lead with an ace.

The next two points were on Paire’s serve and he won both of them, but with the next one, Paire hit back and the title was Humbert’s.

