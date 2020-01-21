Ugly cute kunekune pig Hogwart finds a new home

advertisement

RNZ

Hogwart the kunekune pig that has been adopted from the Silverdale animal center.

advertisement

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

The ugliest pig in New Zealand (or not – the spectator’s eye) is ready to start the new year in a new house after picking up an online following.

The kunekune, called Hogwart, ended up at the Silverdale Animal Shelter of Auckland Council, where he lived for the past two months.

But this morning he goes to his new home forever, as Silverdale’s Keldale Shelter manager told First Up’s Lydia Batham.

READ MORE:

* Weeks old piglet was found through the streets of West Auckland at night

* Goats, pigs and cows were all confiscated in the animal shelters of Auckland

* Lonely heart pig on Tinder is looking for love

Hogwart was picked up by the council in November as he walked the streets of Dairy Flat.

The staff named him after the school in the Harry Potter film. Seven goats also had names with a Harry Potter theme.

Kelsey describes Hogwart, who is an older pig, as “ugly-cute”.

“He loves his food, and people, he is a real human pig, so he likes getting pats, the girls spray him, he seems to really enjoy it and just lies in the sun.”

No one was really interested in the photos of him online until they suddenly did, she said.

Yesterday three people contacted the Hogwart shelter.

Hogwart goes to his new home where there are three other kunekune pigs to keep him company.

“She wanted to give him somewhere to live his years, almost, and it was perfect.”

Kelsey says it’s a good start to the year for Hogwart to find a new home.

“It is now up to two months and as much as he has become part of the place, he has to go somewhere. It will be cool for him to have some friends too.”

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

advertisement