MICHAEL WYKE / AP

Justin Tafa, right, blocked Juan Adams in his knockout first round win at UFC 247 in Houston.

New Zealand heavyweight Justin Tafa destroyed domestic favorite Juan Adams to take a break in the first round at UFC 247 in Houston, Texas.

The Australian kiwi came under pressure after being knocked out of Melbourne’s debut for mixed martial arts promotion last October.

But he recovered from the setback in less than two minutes and sent Houston-born Adams home to prove that he belongs on this stage.

The 26-year-old Tafa, of Samoan descent, improved his record to 4-1 by winning, which will ease the pain of this brutal loss to Yorgan de Castro.

Justin Tafa drops Juan Adams onto the canvas over the locals of Houston on his way to the first break.

‘Bad Man’ dominated the fight from the start against an opponent (5-2), who also wanted to prove his belonging to this level after losing two of his three UFC fights.

While Adams tried to use his superior size and reach to keep him in check, Tafa had to kick his legs inward with a few kicks.

As soon as he got within range, he released a huge right hook that landed flush on Adams’ chin and plunged him back against the cage.

Before the Texan could regain his senses, Tafa landed an overcut peach that dropped him on the canvas and asked the referee to wave him off.

It was a huge win for the New Zealander, who was on a high-profile card under the title fight of British king Jon Jones in the light heavyweight division with Dominick Reyes.

Tafa’s mentor, martial arts legend Mark Hunt, would no doubt have been proud of the clinical outcome when Tafa tried to follow in his footsteps.

Tafas compatriot Kai Kara-France quickly congratulated and tweeted: Congrats uce !! “