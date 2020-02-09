HOUSTON, Texas – On Saturday night, there was a place where Houston sports stars and celebrities could be seen: UFC 247 at the Toyota Center.

J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson, Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Carlos Correa and others took part in the fight.

Watt was with the former Houston Dash star and fiancee Kealia Ohai, who was traded to the Chicago Red Stars in January.

Missile owner Tilman Fertitta sat near the UFC fan and actress Halle Berry. Berry also stopped to pose for a photo with Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth.

But let’s go back to the fight.

Jon Jones retained his UFC 247 title and defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision.

After the fight, opinions about the result were far from unanimous.

Jones kept his light heavyweight belt after a surprisingly strong Reyes opening. The unanimous decision of 48:47, 48:47, 49:46 was made with occasional applause and loud voices from the audience, as many believed that the challenger had proven enough to win the title.

UFC President Dana White raised a controversial decision.

“The rating was all over the map,” White said, noting that Reyes had a 3-1 lead in the final. “My kids terrorize me by saying, ‘The solution is in, how did that happen?'”

“People had it everywhere, but the reality is … we are not judges. The judges call the fight, and that’s it. As for judging and reefing tonight, I think it was perfect? ​​I do Not you. We have to work something down here. “

White said UFC could work with the Texas Commission to improve the quality of the judicial and government office.

“I don’t feel respected,” said Reyes. “One of the judges had it between 49 and 46. Who are you? I might want to speak to you. I know I won this fight.”

White said he believed Reyes deserved a rematch.

Jones was facing his biggest challenge in years.

“I was not always confident that I would win the fight,” said Jones. “I was confident that I wouldn’t give up or slow down. I think I’ve shown the difference between a champion and an exceptional competitor. Something special happens when it’s time for the champion to show up and you have it today Seen evening in the fifth round. “

Jones (26-1-1) gave fourth placed Reyes (12-1) his first loss and improved to 14-0 in title fights. He became the front runner in UFC title defense and broke Georges St-Pierre’s previous record.

“I don’t think he was disregarded,” Jones said of Reyes. “I have to see the fight. It’s difficult to speak with confidence when I haven’t seen the fight.”

Jones fought for the first time since defeating Thiago Santos last July at UFC 239, his longest time between fights in over five years.

Reyes came out on the attack in the first round and threw Jones shortly two minutes after the start of the fight. Jones rebounded on lap two and landed several strong hooks on Reyes’ head.

The lively crowd rocked back and forth to support one of the two fighters and sang both names in different places.

In the third round, Reye’s blows landed on Jones’ head and he drew blood at the start of round four. Jones ended this round strong and the once lively audience became calm and tense in anticipation of the last round.

Jones stepped up his attack on the final lap, but Reyes seemed to have enough distance from the champion to hand him over to the judges.

Reyes, a 30-year-old Southern California player who played college football at Stony Brook, said before the fight that he was expecting a win and that it would “change lives”. Instead, a controversial loss was inflicted on him and he is hoping for a rematch.

“For me this is a huge confirmation,” said Reyes. “It was my very first time in all five rounds and it was against Jon Jones, arguably the greatest of all time. And I put it on him. I mean, I really brought it to him. I feel like me.” the champion of the peoples. “

In the UFC 247 co-main event, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defended her title against Katlyn Chookagian and stopped the challenger in the third round.

Kyrgyzstan-born Shevchenko (19: 3) won her fifth consecutive fight in a dominant manner against Pennsylvania-born Chookagian (13: 3), the best contender for the belt. After the fight, Shevchenko made her trademark cartwheels and danced in the ring.

“After the last elbow in the first round when I cut it, I knew that the fight would not last five rounds,” said Shevchenko. “I was just trying to find the best way to get there.”

Houston-based heavyweight Derrick Lewis (23-7) unanimously beat Ilir Latifi (15-8) in the pay-per-view part of the 12-fight race at the Toyota Center and was late in a rally rally. Lewis, the No. 6 heavyweight who saved the flood victims at Houston’s Hurricane Harvey in 2017, played Houston hip-hop music that got in and out of the ring, and was roused by the crowd.

Another Houston heavyweight, Juan Adams, had a much more bitter return than New Zealand-born Australian Justin Tafa scored his first UFC victory in less than two minutes.

Featherweight Dan Ige (13-2) won his fifth fight in a row and made a decision over Mirsad Bektic (13-3).

Before the pay-per-view portion of the event, UFC honored Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the other seven victims of the January 26 helicopter crash with a video homage and a nine-minute silence. Bryant was a partner of UFC sponsor Body Armor and an investor in the UFC, White said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.