UFC 246: Conor McGregor returns epic with KO from Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a head kick and hits 40 seconds in the first round on UFC 246 on Saturday night (Sunday NZT), and announces his return to mixed martial arts with his first win since 2016.

The Irish former second-level champion returned from a period of three years of inactivity and troubles outside the cage with a performance that echoed his biggest fights during his unparalleled rise.

McGregor (22-4) hit Cerrone (36-14) for only 20 seconds in the match with a perfectly placed kick, and he ended up mercilessly on the floor to the delight of a sold-out audience in T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor’s hand had not been lifted to victory since November 2016, when he stopped lightweight Eddie Alvarez to become the first UFC history hunter to hold two championship belts at the same time. With his fame and fortune multiplying, McGregor only fought his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 and lost a one-sided UFC match to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the end of 2018.

After a year of inactivity and problems outside the cage, McGregor promised to return to elite form in this competition against a fellow UFC veteran and stop specialist. His dramatic victory over Cerrone indicated that he was on his way.

Cerrone is the winning hunter in UFC history with 23 victories in the octagon, a sign that reflects both his durability and his commitment to an unusually busy schedule. Cerrone, who also has the UFC record with 16 wins, had fought no less than 11 times since McGregor’s victory over Alvarez, and he was in cage for the 15th time since losing his only UFC title shot in December 2015.

But the last two fights of Cerrone were stopped when he suffered too much damage, and he could not block McGregor’s decisive kick or restore the penalty on the ground.

McGregor believes he can recapture the frightening form he showed during his rapid rise to unprecedented MMA success. He won 15 consecutive fights over a five-year course, from inconspicuous shows in Dublin to the world’s largest MMA events, and stopped five straight elite UFC opponents on their way up.

