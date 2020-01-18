UF Health will open a new emergency room directly across from Brownwood

advertisement

UF Health is one step closer to opening its newest freestanding emergency room near Brownwood in The Villages.

The 16-bed facility at 3800 Meggison Road, directly opposite State Road 44 at the entrance to Brownwood, offers a 24-hour emergency service after it opens.

UF Health’s new free-standing emergency room opposite Brownwood is scheduled to open on February 3.

It is planned to open February 3rd

It will be known as the UF Health The Villages Hospital free-standing emergency room.

“This is a special day for UF Health and The Villages and I am particularly proud of the team of dedicated professionals and builders who are responsible for making our vision a reality by making this center a reality for our community,” said Don Henderson, CEO of UF Health Central Florida. “Local residents now have access to the fast, efficient, and advanced medical care they need near where they work and live.”

The modern, 25,000-square-meter facility is open 24 hours a day and has a large workforce, including doctors, nurses, and nursing staff. It will have 16 beds, two of which are located within government institutions. State-of-the-art dream bays. To enable later expansion, the facility offers additional space for eight more beds.

UF Health The Villages Freestanding E.R. will offer laboratory, pharmaceutical and respiratory therapy services as well as the latest diagnostic imaging technologies.

