GETTY IMAGES

Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City.

Manchester City was excluded from European competition for the next two seasons after it was determined that “serious violations” of UEFA’s club licensing and financial fair play provisions had been committed.

The incumbent Premier League champion was fined € 30 million in an investigation sparked by leaks indicating overrated sponsorship revenue from City.

The club said in a statement that it would appeal the Uefa ruling to the Sports Arbitration Court.

The punishment prevents City from participating in a European competition, including the Europa League, until the 2022-23 season.

“ The Court of Justice, after reviewing all evidence, has determined that the Manchester City Football Club has committed serious violations of the Uefa Club license and fair play terms by placing its sponsor earnings in its accounts and in the break-even accounts submitted to Uefa. Information overvalued between 2012 and 2016, Uefa said in a statement.

City said it would appeal the sanctions and criticize a “flawed” process.

“This is a case initiated by the Uefa, which is being pursued by the Uefa and assessed by the Uefa,” said the association.

“Now that this disadvantageous process has been completed, the club will issue an impartial judgment as soon as possible and will therefore initiate proceedings before the sports arbitration board at the earliest possible date.”