SAN DIEGO – A team of researchers from the UC San Diego School of Medicine created a mini-intestine in a laboratory to simulate and localize the causes of a mysterious disease known as a “leaky gut”, the school said on Monday ,

The disease often occurs in the elderly, in patients with cancer or chronic diseases, and in patients with a stressful lifestyle. Essentially, the intestinal mucosa becomes more permeable, so that bacteria and microbes can get through the intestine and contribute to diseases that are caused by chronic inflammation, such as. B. inflammatory bowel disease, dementia, arteriosclerosis and liver fibrosis.

UCSD officials said it is difficult for doctors to tell who has a leaky gut and there are no treatments for it.

By taking biopsies from patients, the researchers were able to use stem cells to create 3D models of the human gut and to study the disease. The organoids, or “mini-intestines,” tell the story of the condition – including uncovering biomarkers that doctors could eventually use to diagnose and treat the condition, school officials said.

Dr. Pradipta Ghosh, professor of cell and molecular medicine at the UCSD School of Medicine and the Moores Cancer Center, was the first author of the report published in Life Science Alliance. Dr. Soumita Das, associate professor of pathology at the UCSD School of Medicine, was the lead author.

According to the researchers, they rolled up the mini bowel balls to expose the surface of the intestinal mucosa. They were then distributed to different types of bacteria, which stressed the intestinal mucosa and caused it to decay. These connections between the intestinal cells dissolve with aging and with colorectal tumors.

Each model of the intestine was different from patient to patient, which Ghosh said was helpful for research but also imposed limits.

“Much research is done on mice bred to be genetically identical, all in the same cage, and on the same diet to remove these variables from the studies,” she said. “But laboratory mice are more standardized every day than the same person or patient that we see in the clinics. Here our model is a better representation of humanity. On the other hand, this also means that each organoid is a separate experiment. We need to test a lot of organoids to make claims, as we did in our study. “

The researchers found that the diabetes drug metformin activates an enzyme that helps tighten cell contacts again – a potentially effective treatment for the disease.

The next step will be to examine diseases caused by leaky gut and to test different ways to exacerbate these cell contacts.

“I think it will be difficult for you to find a disease where systemic inflammation is not a driver,” said Das. “Therefore, even if we don’t know so many things, we are happy about the broad potential of this model and the knowledge that is open to the development of personalized leak therapy.”

To further advance these and similar studies, Ghosh and Das lead HUMANOID, a central facility at the UCSD School of Medicine, where researchers can access a variety of different human organoids, including mini-brains from healthy or Alzheimer’s patients, and healthy or inflammatory ones Bowel diseases Mini-intestines, both of male and female patients in different age groups.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction