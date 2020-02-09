UCLA Guardian Tyger Campbell (10) drives on Nico Mannion (AP Photo / Rick Scuteri) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona.

TUCSON, Arizona – Riley Smith had 15 points, Tyger Campbell added 12 and UCLA ended Arizona with a 65-52 win on Saturday night.

The Bruins (13-12, 6-5 Pac-12) recovered after an ugly loss to Arizona State with an excellent defensive game and a 9-of-17 shot from a 3 point range.

UCLA scored a total of 51% and put in a big run out in the second half. Arizona had their second defeat this season in 12 games at the McKale Center.

Arizona (16-7, 6-4) won 3 points in the first half, but missed all 12 attempts in the second half. The wild cats shot 25% and went 6 out of 29 in the second half

Zeke Nnaji had 14 points and 10 rebounds, but shot 2 out of 8. He made all 10 of his free throws.

Before Saturday’s game, Arizona was having a hard time keeping the lead.

The Wildcats were lost with a 22-point lead over rival Arizona State and narrowed most of the 20-point lead after beating USC on Thursday.

UCLA ended Thursday’s loss to the Bruins against Arizona.

The game on Saturday was a 3-point shooting competition.

Neither team scored a 2-point shot in the first seven minutes, and nine of the first 12 shots were 3s.

The 3v2 trend continued in the remaining half.

UCLA hit 6 out of 10 from outside the arch, 4 of 13 inside and led 29-28.

Arizona had a seven minute period without any field goal.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona was led by newcomers Nnaji, Nico Mannon and Josh Green, but the newcomer trio shot a combined 7 out of 33 against the Bruins.

NEXT

Arizona is in California on Thursday.