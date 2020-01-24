advertisement

UCLA (10-9, 3-3) vs. No. 12 Oregon (16-4, 5-2)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Oregon wants UCLA to suffer its sixth consecutive defeat against high-ranking opponents. UCLA’s last win against a ranked opponent was then No. 13 Arizona Wildcats 82-74 on February 8, 2018. Oregon won 79-70 in extra time in their last game against Southern California.

SUPER SENIORS: Oregons Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston have together achieved 44 percent of team values ​​this season and 46 percent of all Ducks points in the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bruins only allowed 64.8 points per game in six conference games. This is an improvement over the 69.5 per game they gave against non-conference opponents.

CREATE OPENS: Pritchard has scored or supported 52 percent of all Oregon Field Goals in their last five games. The senior guard has 38 field goals and 27 assists in these games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UCLA is 10: 0 if opponents are limited to 65 or fewer points, and 0: 9 if opposing teams exceed 65 points. Oregon is 12-0 if opponents hold 70 points or less, and 4: 4 if teams score more than 70 points on the ducks.

STREAK STATS: Oregon has won their last 11 home games, averaging 82.3 points to 64.2 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT Oregon was ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 76.7 points per game?

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

