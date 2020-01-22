advertisement

UCLA (9-9, 2-3) vs Oregon State (12-6, 2-4)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM: Pac-12 opponents meet as UCLA fights Oregon State. Both teams last saw action last weekend. UCLA passed Cal at home at 10 a.m. on Sunday, while the state of Oregon fell victim to Washington State on the street between 89 and 76 on Saturday.

GREAT MEN ON THE CAMPUS: The versatile Tres Tinkle averaged 19.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and two steals to show the beavers the way. Ethan Thompson has teamed up with Tinkle and collects 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. The Bruins were led by Chris Smith, who averaged 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bruins have so far only allowed conference opponents 66.2 points per game. This is an improvement over the 69.5 per game that they have dispensed with more than 12 non-conference games.

CREATE OPENS: Thompson has scored 41 percent of all Oregon state field goals in the last five games. The Junior Guard has 29 field goals and 24 assists in these games.

SLIPPING AT 74: UCLA is 0-9 if it allows at least 74 points and 9-0 if it keeps opponents under 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Beavers have recently created buckets using assists more often than the Bruins. Oregon State has given 49 assists for 78 field goals (62.8 percent) in the last three games, while UCLA has supported 37 out of 62 field goals (59.7 percent) in the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Oregon State had only 16.2 percent of its property sales this season. This is the second lowest rate among all Pac-12 teams. The beavers have flipped the ball only 11.1 times per game this season.

