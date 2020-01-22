advertisement

UCD manager Conor O’Shea said his party will bring “something different” to their Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final against UCC next week, but they were forced to fight hard for the victory they needed against GMIT to move on from Group D .

UCD captain Paul Crummey scored 1-2.

Goals from Paul Crummey – younger brother of Chris van Dublin – and Rory Purcell meant that UCD was a point away from their hosts during the break, although a goal from Sway Bleahene of Galway gave GMIT a flying start.

“That was the right Fitzgibbon rate today. We said we would die for it. This has not been a feature of UCD in recent years. The spirit in the group is strong, but that game will do us much good, “said O’Shea.

“We are really looking forward to seeing UCC next week. We’re going to try something else there. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work, but on the third level it’s all about letting the players decide everything and they will ride it. “

Jack Coyne was a force for GMIT in the first half, but faded after a heavy blow to the interval from the game, but a series of five unanswered runs settled UCD, two of which came from Ronan Hayes freed.

Both teams had already lost to IT Carlow in the group, but UCD seemed to have the lead, with GMIT stuck thanks to three excellent saves by Eanna Murphy.

UCD was 2-9 to 1-11 free at the break and after Eamonn Egan’s score, Hayes hit two more placed balls to give them control.

And 11 minutes before time, substitute Kevin Desmond showed up at the end of a move to score UCD’s third goal. Hayes’ penalty ensured victory after Niall Coen focused on GMIT, who had eliminated Evan Duggan in extra time.

Scorers for UCD: R Hayes 1-11 (9f, 1-0pen, 1’65), P Crummey 1-2, R Purcell 1-1, K Desmond 1-0, C Scallan 0-1, E Egan 0-1 , M Cody 0-1, E Foley 0-1, C McGuckin 0-1.

Scorers for GMIT: M Kennedy 0-7 (7f), S Bleahene 1-2, N Coen 1-0, J Coyne 0-3 (1’s), D Mannion 0-2, C Fahy 0-1 (1f) , D McPeake 0-1, R Murphy 0-1, D Fahy 0-1

UCD: C O’Donoghue (Dublin); E Carroll (Kilkenny), Ian O’Shea (Galway), Matt Kenny (Kilkenny); J Lalor (Kilkenny), M Purcell (Tipperary), C Scallan (Wexford); E Egan (Kilkenny), M Cody (Kilkenny); L McDwyer (Dublin), R Purcell (Tipperary), R Hayes (Dublin); E Foley (Dublin), C McGuckin (Wexford), P Crummey (Dublin) (c).

Subs: N Heffernan (Tipperary) for Egan (40), K Desmond (Dublin) for McDwyer (45), D Ó Floinn (Dublin) for Purcell (49), S Carey (Kilkenny) for Foley (58), CO ‘Donovan (Cork) for Carroll (60 + 2).

GMIT (whole Galway unless otherwise stated): E Murphy; U McGlynn, M Cullen, S Neary; C Fahy (c), J Forde, E Duggan; D McPeake, J Coyne; R Murphy, D Mannion, B Keary; M Kennedy, S Belahene, E Egan.

Subs: J Cahalane (Tipperary) for Neary (27), N Coen for Egan (43), D Fahy for Keary (51), E Hunt for Kennedy (59).

Referee: M Murtagh (Westmeath).

