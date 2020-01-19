UCC books quarter finals at home with victory over Cork IT

advertisement

UCC 0-22 Cork IT 0-15

UCC’s defense of the Fitzgibbon Cup remained on track as they booked a quarter-final on Sunday with a win over Cork IT in the Mardyke.

advertisement

Although the holders were rampant in the first half, leading from 0-15 to 0-6 at half time, they admitted the first four points of the second period and were unable to replicate the same flowing swing.

Manager Tom Kingston was pleased to have fanned the group, but acknowledged that after the break, the visitors overshadowed things: “It was certainly a game of two halves!” He laughed.

“In the first half I thought we played very well, we dominated, we swung well, we had good combinations, the posture was good.

“Everything was right in the first half and it was quite the opposite in the second half, but all that credit comes from CIT. They had a different mindset in the second half, they came to us and hired us and they won the second half.

“We were lucky that we had such a head start during the break, it gave us that kiss. In the second half they played better than we do and we now know that we have a lot of work to do.

You try to protect yourself against complacency, as I told them, we had no right to complacency, but sometimes you can make too much progress.

“If you start losing the momentum, it is very difficult to reverse that, but the honor is due to the boys, they have received a few scores and have kept the ship a bit stable. A quarter-final home is what we wanted to achieve. ”

The home team found their groove from the start, with points in the opening minute of Robbie O’Flynn and Conor Boylan while Shane Kingston was in threatening form in the full forward line and half ended with six points to his name.

Their first seven points were all out of the game, while it wasn’t until Ryan Walsh after 24 minutes for CIT that they registered from a source other than Liam O’Shea’s cutter.

Wing-backs Niall O’Leary and David Lowney were impressive for UCC, who moved the ball purposefully and in pace. When Darragh Fitzgibbon won a CIT puckout in the 30th minute and led Michael O’Halloran for a point, they were 0-15 to 0-5 for the good.

CIT’s O’Shea had the final score of half to leave nine and they were transformed at the resumption, scored the four runs of the second half and walked three, with Seán O’Leary Hayes and Brian Everard hitting the score sheet also.

Even with the lead to five points, UCC did not seem to be overly rattling and they were re-arranged with a Shane Conway free before sub Mark Kehoe took advantage of good play by Conway and Mark Coleman to make it 0-17 to 0-10 with just a little more then a quarter left.

A CIT game never gave up and Michael Ryan and O’Shea brought it back to five, but when Lowney and Conway answered for UCC, the outcome was assured. The goal CIT needed never looked and UCC looked things.

They have a week and a half to prepare for a collision with group D, while CIT is organizing NUI Galway in a shootout for second place on Thursday. During their second half show, Kingston has hope for his rivals in the city: “I would give them many chances against Galway,” he said.

“Galway is a good team, we only got over a few points last Sunday, but CIT at home is different, they will present it to everyone.

“They now have the advantage of a good game and swung very well in the second half.”

Scorers for UCC: S Kingston 0-7, S Conway 0-5 (0-4 cutter), D Griffin, R O’Flynn 0-2 each, D Lowney, M Coleman, P O’Loughlin, C Boylan, MO ‘ Halloran, M Kehoe 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork IT: L O’Shea 0-9 (0-8 cutter), M Ryan 0-2, S O’Leary Hayes, R Walsh, B Everard, D Lyons 0-1 each.

UCC (cork clubs unless stated): S Hurley (St Finbarr’s); D Lowney (Clonakilty), R Downey (Glen Rovers), K O’Dwyer (Killenaule, Tipperary); N O’Leary (Castlelyons), PO O’Loughlin (Kilmallock, Limerick), D Griffin (Carrigaline); M Coleman (Blarney), R Connolly (Adare, Limerick); D Fitzgibbon (Charleville), R O’Flynn (Erin’s own), C Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick); S Kingston (Douglas), M O’Halloran (Blackrock), S Conway (Lixnaw, Kerry).

Subs: M Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Tipperary) for Boylan, P Cadell (JK Brackens, Tipperary) for O’Loughlin (both half-time), B Sheehan (Dicksboro, Kilkenny) for O’Halloran (38), A Casey (Ballyduff Upper, Waterford) for O’Dwyer (46), B Turnbull (Douglas) for Fitzgibbon (60).

CORK IT (cork clubs unless stated): G Collins (Ballinhassig); J. Copps (Ballyhea), S. O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), W. Hurley (Valley Rovers); R Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary), E Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary), CO O’Carroll (Charleville); J Doyle (Charleville), M Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore, Tipperary); D Lyons (Dungarvan, Waterford), R Walsh (Kanturk), B Everard (St Mary’s); L O’Shea (Lisgoold), B Barrett (Causeway, Kerry), B Twomey (Carrigtwohill).

Subs: J Cooper (Éire Óg) for Twomey (26, injured), J Hallahan (Cloyne) for Copps (rest), T Howard (Dromtarriffe) for Ronan Heffernan (56), N Fives (Tourin, Waterford) for Ryan (60) ).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).

advertisement