UC is considering two types of tuition fees increases; $ 348 increase this fall for California residents - The Ukiah Daily Journal

University of California administrators propose the first tuition increase since 2017 for undergraduates who are state residents – an increase of $ 348, or 2.8 percent based on inflation, with even more in the next four years.

They also suggest an alternative that would freeze costs for current students on UC’s nine undergraduate campuses, but increase it for incoming first-year students by $ 606 and even more for subsequent classes.

The UC Council of Regency is expected to vote on the two plans next week and possibly approve one. They can also decide to postpone a decision until the legislature offers the university more funding than Gov. Gavin Newsom did in his recent budget proposal. In its budget plan last year, Newsom explicitly prohibited tuition fees increases at state universities. His budget statement last week, however, did not contain such a ban and increased speculation that he might go with modest increases based on inflation.

Newsom’s offer of a 5 percent increase, or $ 217.7 million more, in general income support for UC is not enough “to prevent the erosion in the quality of a UC course that would otherwise result” if the university were to rely on state funds and internal efforts to increase efficiency, according to the agenda item of the regents.

One of the plans is a traditional overall increase for the 2020-21 school year of $ 348 on top of the current $ 12,570 students in California paying for compulsory tuition and college fees. (Campus-based costs, housing, food, and other expenses can bring the total cost to $ 35,000 before any financial aid discounts.) Students from other states and countries would see tuition and college fees increase by 1,188 to $ 43,512 before housing and other costs.

What is different from previous tuition fees increases is that the proposal requires additional increases based on the California Consumer Price Index every year until 2024. The plan now predicts that about 3.3 percent in each following year, with tuition fees and by 2024 likely costing a total of $ 14,670 for residents of the state and $ 49,452 for off-staters.

The other idea is more unusual. The so-called cohort plan calls for the costs to remain stable for the current students, while every class that enters should have higher costs and is guaranteed no increases for up to six years. In a preliminary meeting last year, UC officials recommended such a plan as a way to provide students and families with more stability and predictability about educational costs. However, critics note that cohorts have been difficult to manage at some universities that tried in other states because of the complications of having a different tuition fee for each class. They say that a UC version can cause confusion among students.

According to that cohort plan, first-year students starting in the fall of 2020 would pay $ 606, or 4.8 percent. Then every newcomer would face increases that are likely to range from 3.3 percent to 4.8 percent based on a formula using inflation and other measures. The proposal projects that tuition fees and fees could reach $ 15,414 for residents of the state in the enrollment class of 2024 and $ 51,936 for non-residents.

Varsha Sarveshwar president of the UC Student Association, EdSource told Thursday that her organization is opposed to “all tuition increases.” She said she was particularly surprised that UC not only wants to increase costs for the coming year but for five years.

According to her, the cohort plan raises special concerns because the students affected by the increases are not yet at UC and have no vote on this. Meanwhile, current students would probably be less involved in tuition issues, because any change “doesn’t affect them,” she added.

UC officials emphasize that one third of all new income from tuition is intended for financial support for students with a low and average income and that many students are not bothered by the tuition increases. In fact, many students see the $ 140 cost drop after UC aid and higher scholarships for Cal Grants start, they said.

The remainder of the new income would help to hire additional faculties, grow enrollment, cover the rising cost of employee benefits and help support programs such as mental health care for students, including the agenda item.

In 2017, tuition fees for students in California at the University of California rose for the first time in six years – an increase of $ 336 or 2.7 percent required by university officials to expand enrollment and faculty.

