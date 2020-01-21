UBS lowers the medium-term forecast after failing to meet its 2019 targets

advertisement

UBS Group AG has cut its medium-term forecast after failing to meet its key 2019 targets.

The results come as a Swiss bank

, one of the world’s largest wealth managers for wealthy clients, is renewing its investment bank and asset management system, clearing jobs and reorganizing companies.

The bank is now targeting a return on common equity Tier 1 capital of 12% to 15% and a cost-income ratio of 75% to 78% by 2022. This compares to an earlier forecast of around 17% return on common equity Tier 1 capital in 2021 and a cost-income ratio of 72%.

The bank missed its most important goals for the past year. The target was an interest rate on CET1 capital of around 15% and an adjusted cost-income ratio of around 77%. Instead, the rate of return on CET1 capital was 12.4% in 2019, while the adjusted cost-income ratio was 78.9%.

UBS ended the year with better than expected quarterly performance. Net income for the period increased from $ 315 million a year earlier to $ 722 million, Tuesday said, exceeding analysts’ expectations of a net profit of $ 632 million, according to a bank-approved consensus.

Operating income increased 1% to $ 7.05 billion.

“We have had a solid year with our best adjusted fourth quarter (before tax) since 2010,” said CEO Sergio Ermotti.

For the full year, UBS reported net income of $ 4.30 billion, a decrease of nearly 5%, with operating income of $ 28.89 billion.

Quarterly earnings were supported by the performance of the investment bank, which increased from a loss of $ 5 million to a pre-tax profit of $ 198 million, while the wealth management company’s pre-tax profit increased from $ 302 million to $ 787 million.

UBS has proposed a dividend of $ 0.73 per share for 2019 and will buy back approximately $ 450 million in shares in the first half of the year.

“UBS intends to increase the dividend per share by $ 0.01 a year and to return additional capital through share buybacks,” she said.

Depending on the business situation, a further buyback will be considered in the second half of the year.

In recent years, UBS, like its competitor Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), has shifted its business to managing funds for rich clients while streamlining its investment banks. In early January, the Wall Street Journal reported that the bank would cut hundreds of wealth management jobs, while in October UBS asked for a $ 100 million restructuring fee for the fourth quarter related to organizational changes to its investment bank.

“While the macroeconomic and geopolitical situation remains uncertain, we expect a more typical seasonality to support earnings in the first quarter,” it says.

