Uber has sold its loss-making online food-ordering company in India to local rival Zomato in exchange for a 9.99% stake in the start-up supported by China’s Ant Financial.

Since launching in India in 2017, Uber Eats has struggled to gain market share and is a distant third compared to Tencent Holdings supported Swiggy and Zomato. All three have spent a lot on deals and discounts to attract customers in a very competitive market.

The deal allows Uber from San Francisco to limit its losses while still maintaining a stake in a market that is expected to be worth $ 15 billion in 2023.

“For Uber, the deal means a new definition of competence,” said independent brand consultant Harish Bijoor. “It must stick to its competence, in terms of a cabin aggregator.”

The business activities of Uber Eats in India contributed only 3% to the gross bookings for the company worldwide, while Uber was responsible for a quarter of the adjusted operating losses. No mention was made of the losses and no financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Zomato, valued at around $ 3 billion after raising money from Ant this month, reported a loss of $ 294 million for the year ending March 2019. Swiggy made a loss of $ 330 million.

Uber, who promised to be profitable at the operational level at the end of 2021, is trying to sell the India Eats company for a year, according to three sources familiar with the talks to Reuters.

It has previously had discussions with Swiggy for a similar deal, but they failed due to valuation and regulatory issues, two of them said.

Uber and Swiggy did not respond to requests for comment.

Zomato said in a blog post that would buy the Eats activities, it would make “the undisputed market leaders in the food delivery category in India”.

Uber Eats in India will cease its activities and lead restaurants, delivery partners and users to the Zomato platform from Tuesday.

Zomato’s orders per month should increase by 10 million compared to the 38 million – 40 million it clocked before the deal, a source familiar with the deal said.

However, the acquisition does not guarantee that all Uber Eats customers will switch to Zomato. Customers who deliver food online prefer companies that offer the best deals, according to market research.

Uber Eats, who left South Korea earlier this year, said it will continue to operate in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

“India remains an exceptionally important market for Uber and we will continue to invest in the growth of our local Rides activities,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s Chief Executive Officer.

