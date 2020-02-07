Uber Technologies Inc. is ready to join the ranks of Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc. and Google from Alphabet Inc., an analyst said after the company’s latest earnings report.

Mark Mahaney, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, reiterated his view that FANGU may be a better acronym for large internet companies than the traditional FANG nickname, Uber added

to the mix, since the giant who is ringing the race is trying to take advantage of its enormous size while working towards profitability. The stock rose 8% on Friday morning.

“Uber is the world’s leading ridesharing provider and will be the world’s leading food retailer,” Mahaney wrote, saying that Uber remains its first choice in the large-cap internet universe. He lowered his target price for the stock from USD 64 to USD 59, while maintaining an above-average rating, but still sees more than 50% upside for the shares with the reduced target price.

In the last quarterly figures released on Thursday afternoon, Mahaney liked that Uber’s hail ship business saw improvements as the entire hail ship industry became “more rational” pricing and large discounts that once suggested that the business could be a race to the bottom , Mahaney saw encouraging signs of Uber’s price movements and spoke about segmenting services.

While Uber’s 2020 sales forecast lagged somewhat behind the consensus on Wall Street, the company predicted a lower loss than analysts’ expectations, showing signs of hope for a key metric that has been turmoil since the company’s IPO last May with Uber investors.

Uber’s comment on his outlook cheered Bernstein’s Mark Shmulik, who was encouraged that the company had provided better information. “Management transparency was welcome, ambitious, and brought home a message of profitable growth,” he wrote. “Now Uber just has to be executed against these goal posts.”

Conclusion: Uber makes many big promises for 2020 – now he just has to keep them

Schmulik admitted that there seems to be a “war” between profitability and growth at Uber, while the company manages the compromises.

“Ultimately, Uber’s leadership was positive and necessary to build investor credibility,” he wrote. “At the same time, it seems to be at the expense of growth. Given the management’s belief in this strategy and the belief that there are low hanging fruits, only delivery remains. ”

Schmulik maintained its outperformance and target price of $ 40.

Uber received an upgrade from MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni, who said he sees “light at the end of this tunnel” as investors have recently rated it as a “business failure” while the company now sounds more serious about its profit targets.

“Over the past two quarters, Uber’s sales growth at Rides has been more than 70%, which was instrumental in accelerating the path to profitability,” he wrote. “We believe that this trend line is sustainable in the short term and that there is potential for further upward movements if the food suppliers gradually behave like good capital providers.”

Susquehanna’s Shyam Patil said that Uber appears to be “making progress” on profitability goals, but he’s not yet ready to get on the bull train.

“[D] The improvement in profitability further highlights the fact that the US passenger market is rationalizing, and both Uber and Lyft

I plan to do it in the future, ”he wrote. “Given the lack of visibility and uncertainty regarding carpool and food trends outside the United States, we remain cautious about the short-term trends.”

Patil repeated a neutral valuation of the stock, but raised its price target from $ 31 to $ 42.

At least 17 analysts raised their Uber share price targets after the report, while at least two lowered theirs, according to a FactSet count. The average price target is $ 48.19, 20% above the current level, as analysts are largely positive about Uber’s stock outlook: 30 of FactSet’s 42 analysts covering the stock rate a buy and the rest hold ,

Uber stock rose 46% in the last three months at the close on Thursday, while the S&P 500 rose 8.1%

in that span.

