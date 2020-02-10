NMC said there was no discussion about the terms of a possible offer.



NMC Health announced on Monday that it had received two preliminary statements from private equity firms and that its co-chairman and two other major investors’ holdings had been reviewed for incorrect information.

KKR and GK Investment’s US-based offerings to the UAE-based healthcare group increased their stakes by 11 percent, a few weeks after a Muddy Waters short sale attack.

NMC said there was no discussion about the terms of a possible offer. KKR did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while GK Investment was not immediately available.

Regardless, NMC’s co-chairman, BR Shetty, and his advisors are reviewing the interests held by him and two other major shareholders, Khaleefa Al Muhairi and Saeed Al Qebaisi, for historical inaccuracies.

Shetty had a 19.22 percent stake in May last year, while NMC Muhairi and Qebaisi vice chairmen owned 15.82 percent and 7.66 percent, respectively, on January 28, according to Refinitiv.

Both Muhairi and Qebaisi sold some shares in NMC and the payment company Finablr earlier this month.

In the meantime, the payment company, which is also chaired by the Indian billionaire, is reviewing alleged agreements between Shetty and other shareholders that could affect the shareholder structure.