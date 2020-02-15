The challenge has reportedly hurt youth around the world.



The Ministry of Education warned students against playing a dangerous online prank that has gone viral on the TikTok social media platform. Arab media cited a source from the ministry saying that security officers in public schools were instructed to closely monitor students to ensure that they were not participating in the so-called “skull breaker challenge”.

The challenge has reportedly hurt youth in Canada and other parts of the world. It’s about getting an unsuspecting friend or acquaintance to jump in the air for a video. In the air, the victim’s legs are torn out from under him, causing the person to fall flat on the floor.

A doctor in the UAE has warned that the dangerous prank can lead to life-threatening injuries.

Dr. Srinivas Janga, a specialist neurosurgeon at Prime Hospital, said that if someone falls on the floor with their heads, “there is a risk of injury to the skull bones, which could result in life-threatening brain hemorrhage.” It can also cause life-threatening fractures.

The doctor said the fall could injure the backbone. “It can lead to paralysis of the lower two limbs, which can lead to irreversible damage despite the best medical and surgical management.

“A fall over the butt can lead to a broken bone in the tail, which leads to neurological deficits such as bowel and bladder incontinence.”

Youngsters ask “stupid stunt”

Young people told the Khaleej Times that they were preventing their colleagues from trying such “stupid challenges”. “This new trend has ‘so-called’ friends who expose each other to an easily avoidable risk. The dangers of the skull breaker challenge should not be taken lightly.

There should be an awareness of its risks, “said Andrew Mathew Mannil, 19, a student at the American University of Sharjah.

Another 19-year-old student, Aaron Augustine, said: “It was shocking that the dangerous social media stunt has gone viral.”

“We teenagers need to understand that fun shouldn’t be associated with risk of injury. I will seriously prevent anyone from trying this out.”

Annica Stuthi, an eighth grade student from GEMS Millennium Sharjah, said the challenge was scary and “certainly not fun”.

Latest from several viral challenges

This is not the first time that a social media challenge has raised concerns. In October last year, a UAE mother told a frightening story of how her son came home with an injured neck. He took part in the so-called “pass-out challenge”, in which young people strangle themselves in different ways to see how long they can last.

In November, parents in the UAE raised concerns about a dangerous challenge in which netizens sealed their bodies – sometimes even their heads – in large garbage bags and vacuumed the air.

Another challenge was that adolescents ate detergents and asked others to do the same.

Staff reporter