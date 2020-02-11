Start of the second phase of the “Marking Tobacco and Tobacco Products Scheme”.



The import of hookah tobacco (referred to in Arabic as “Mu’assel”) or electrically heated cigarette stoppers that are not marked with “digital tax stamps” will be prohibited in the United Arab Emirates from March 1, 2020, according to the tax authority (FTA ) on Tuesday.

The ban is in line with the schedule for the start of the second phase of theSystem for labeling tobacco and tobacco products“said the free trade agreement, adding that it serves to protect consumers from commercial fraud and inferior products.

The agency urged manufacturers, importers and distributors of these products to abide by the system as set out in Cabinet Decision No. 42 of 2018 on labeling tobacco and tobacco products.

The stamps can be used to trace the products specified by the manufacturer to the end consumer. This ensures that they meet the established standards and criteria and meet their excise duty.

In a press release released today, the Authority underlined the importance of implementing FTA 2019 decision 02 on labeling of tobacco and tobacco products, which entered into force on November 1, 2019.

The decision provided for the agency, in collaboration with De La Rue, the company that operates the system, to begin delivering digital tax stamps and to allow importers and manufacturers of hookah tobacco and electrically heated cigarette stoppers to order the stamps they requested on your goods to indicate this You have paid all excise duties.

What does the rule say?

The FTA resolution stipulates that as of March 1, 2020, all designated excise goods listed in the resolution may no longer be imported into the UAE, unless they are marked with digital tax stamps. From June 1, 2020, any delivery, transfer, storage or possession of these products is prohibited unless they are marked with digital tax stamps.

Free Trade Agreement Director General Khalid Ali Al Bustani noted that the implementation of the second phase of the tobacco and tobacco product labeling program, which consists of extending it to hookah tobacco and electrically heated cigarette stoppers, is a continuation of the first phase, in which the sale or sale of tobacco takes place Ownership of all types of cigarettes that do not bear the digital tax stamps was banned on August 1, 2019 in all local markets in the UAE.

“The program supports the free trade agreement’s efforts to raise taxes, combat tax evasion, protect consumers from commercial fraud, prevent underperforming products from being sold in local markets, and help protect the environment and public health,” he added.

“The federal tax authority wanted to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign to ensure that local markets were prepared in time for the implementation of the second phase of the system,” said Al Bustani.

The Director General of the Free Trade Agreement further announced that the agency has started to organize a series of training programs for inspectors from the Department of Economic Development and Customs in the Emirates.

The authority said that the digital tax stamps are registered in the FTA database and are electronically embedded with data that can be read with a special device. This allows inspectors to verify that all taxes on these products have been paid and to ensure that they are not counterfeit or illegally supplied.

Manufacturers and importers of all types of hookah tobacco and electrically heated cigarette stoppers, once accredited by the agency, can order digital tax stamps from the system operator to place on the packaging of their products before they leave the factory for delivery to local markets the United Arab Emirates.

The Cabinet Decision No. 42 of 2018 on the labeling of tobacco and tobacco products outlined the mechanism for applying digital tax stamps to certain excise goods to indicate that all due excise duties had been paid.