UAE has always sought to promote peace and development around the world: Sheikh Abdullah.



Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign and International Cooperation Minister, has underlined the UAE’s determination to continue to pursue security and stability in Libya.

The top diplomat made the statement in Berlin, where he leads the UAE delegation participating in the Berlin International Conference on Libya, which began earlier today in the German capital under the auspices of the United Nations in the presence of a number of heads of state, ministers of Foreign Affairs and representatives of international organizations.

Sheikh Abdullah praised Germany’s efforts to organize this important international conference that seeks a political solution to the Libya crisis.

“The UAE has always tried to promote peace and development around the world. In this context, we want to support the achievement of security and stability in Libya in a way that is based on non-interference in its internal affairs, and to help of the fraternal population of Libya to achieve their legitimate ambitions for national unity and development, “said Sheikh Abdullah.

He praised the protection of the UN before the conference and the efforts of the UN envoy for Libya and stressed the importance of building on the outcome of the Berlin conference to pursue a political solution that contributes to the achieving security and stability for the Libyan. people.

The minister underlined the strong strategic relations between the UAE and Germany, which he believes are steadily growing towards the general well-being of the peoples of the two friendly countries.

