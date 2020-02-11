Police officers from Dubai were called in, but it remained unclear exactly what caused the police to do so.



The Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) is currently investigating an incident in a school that has reportedly locked a number of students for failure to pay fees. Khaleej Times learned this.

The students were reportedly detained in the gym of an international curriculum school on Tuesday, February 11th.

Police officers from Dubai were called in, but it remained unclear exactly what caused the police to do so. According to an informed source, school authorities have called the police about parents’ aggressive behavior on campus.

Reports of the incident indicated that a police patrol from the Qusais station had arrived at the school after receiving complaints.

The authorities said they had obtained information from schoolchildren, parents and school administrators for further legal action.

