The Abu Dhabi Ministry of Transport (DoT) has announced the partial closure of a roundabout and two other roads in the Emirate.

The announcement was released by the agency on its official Twitter account along with the maps of the roundabout and other road closures.

Partial closure of the roundabout on Al Itihad Street (Al Maqta area) From Friday, February 7 to Friday, February 21, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Fj5iXePoNC

The streets and roundabout are closed for a few days in February.

Partial road closure on Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (E11) from Friday, February 7, 2020 to Sunday, February 9, 2020 pic.twitter.com/syNdtgW86O

The roundabout in Al-Itihad Street (Al-Maqta area) is partial from Friday, February 7 to Friday, February 21, 2020 and the Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Street (E11) from Friday, 7. February 2020 to partially closed Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Road closures on Zayed The First Street in Al Maryah Island from Friday, February 7, 2020 to Tuesday, February 25, 2020. pic.twitter.com/ttSF0gu8Ii

The agency also announced a blockage on Zayed the First Street on Al Maryah Island from February 7, 2020 to February 25, 2020.