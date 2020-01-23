UAE remains the least corrupt country in the Mena region - News

advertisement

The UAE has been rated by Berlin-based Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2019 as the least corrupt country in the Middle East and North Africa.

The country kept its 21st place worldwide and scored 71 points.

At the lower end of the region, Syria scores 13, followed by Yemen with a score of 15. Both countries are major decliners on the CPI, with Yemen with eight points since 2012 and Syria with 13 points in the same period.

“The region faces significant corruption challenges that indicate a lack of political integrity. According to our recent report, Global Corruption Barometer – Middle East and North Africa, almost one in two people in Lebanon is being offered bribes in exchange for their vote, while more than one in four receives threats if they don’t vote in a certain way, “said Transparency International in the report that was released Thursday.

“To improve citizens’ confidence in the government, countries must build transparent and responsible institutions and prosecute misconduct. They must also hold free and fair elections and allow civic engagement and participation in decision-making,” it said.

With a score of 53, Saudi Arabia has improved by four points since last year. In 2017, the Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman carried out an “anti-corruption” cleansing as part of his reform of the country.

Regionally, the UAE is followed by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The top countries worldwide are New Zealand and Denmark, each with a score of 87, followed by Finland (86), Singapore (85), Sweden (85) and Switzerland (85).

More than two-thirds of countries score lower than 50 on this year’s CPI, with an average score of just 43. Similar to previous years, the data show that, despite some progress, the majority of countries are still not successfully tackles corruption in the public sector.

“Governments urgently need to address the corrupting role of big money in financing political parties and the inappropriate influence it exerts on our political systems,” said Delia Ferreira Rubio, president of Transparency International.

