He helped fake gangs for money.



A police officer stands in front of the Sharjah Criminal Court for transporting alcohol to pirate gangs for a large amount of money through an Asian agent.

According to the investigation, the police officer, who is the first to work with the Sharjah police, hid the liquor bottles in patrol cars and helped the middleman to take them to a safe place. The agent, the second defendant, was responsible for negotiating with the pirates the money that was to be paid to the police officers.

During the hearing, the first witness said that he questioned the police officer about the liquor bottles found on patrol in his vehicle. The accused admitted to being involved in the illegal transportation of alcoholic beverages and hushed it up when he was paid for it, the witness said.

However, the police officer denied all allegations in court and said he was forced to admit the charges during the interrogation. He said he had never pirated. The police officer pointed out that the second suspect had threatened to detain him in several crime cases because he had good relationships with many CID officers.

The court adjourned the case to February 23.

Afkar Abdullah