The UAE-wide journey of the pink knights begins on February 26 and continues until March 6.



Time for free health checks and cancer screening: The Pink Caravan Ride (PCR) will take place for the 10th time this month. More than 350 doctors are said to be stationed in over 70 stationary and mobile clinics, the organizers said on Wednesday.

Around 150 drivers will join the caravan to raise awareness of breast cancer. This is part of the mission of Sharjah-based Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP), the team behind the PCR.

Details of the routes, clinic locations, and schedules, as well as an overview of the awareness and advocacy methods to be introduced this year, were announced by the PCR’s Higher Steering Committee at a press conference on Flag Island in Sharjah.

The horse ride begins on February 26th and 27th in Sharjah, where it will have 10 stops before moving to Dubai, where it visits four locations for two days. Fujairah and Khorfakkan, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Ajman follow before they finish in Abu Dhabi.

Reem BinKaram, head of Pink Caravan’s Higher Organizing Committee, said: “The ride features the latest equipment and screening methods that have helped identify 75 cases. Over the years, the PCR has 64,012 free exams worth over 30 Millions of Dh performed and 670 of our volunteer drivers have driven over 1,800 km so far. “

She said the slogan for the 10th ride, “Much is not enough,” confirms that the movement generated by the PCR grows every day.

“We have been able to promote a sense of togetherness that is at the core of UAE culture, enabling an environment where cancer-related issues are part of public policy, openly and conveniently discussed and part of national politics,” said BinKaram.

Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of the FoCP and Head of the PCR Committee for Medicine and Sensitization, said about the tenth edition: “Within a few years, the Pink Caravan Ride has developed into a huge volunteer campaign that is well received worldwide. This is also in line with the global need to fight breast cancer. It is also an expression of the culture of cooperation and partnership that is prevalent in Emirati society and that drives both individuals and institutions. “

10-DAY GUIDE: February 26th to March 6th

WHERE TO CATCH THE PINK KNIGHTS

Day 1: Sharjah

>> Deregistration from Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club (SERC) at 10 a.m.

>> There will be five stations where the team will conduct awareness-raising activities

>> You will make pit stops at the Mughaider Children Center, Muwaileh Commercial, and end the day trip at 7 p.m. at the Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 Monument

Distance to be overcome: 11.2 km

Mobile clinics

(For women only)

> Mega Mall and Sahara Mall: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

> Sharjah Ladies Club: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

> Sharjah Broadcasting Authority: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

(For men)

Jubail Market: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Day 2: Sharjah

>> Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry at 8 a.m.

>> First stop at the Sharjah Islamic Bank

>> Followed by the Abdullah Ibn Abbas Mosque, the Mega Mall Sharjah, the Sharjah Police Headquarters and the Supreme Council for Family Affairs

>> Ends at 5.20 p.m. at the Al Majaz Waterfront

Distance to be traveled: 21 km

Mobile clinics

(For women)

> Mega Mall and Sahara Mall: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

> Sharjah Islamic Bank headquarters: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

(For men)

Sharjah Police Headquarters: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Jubail Market: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Day 3: Dubai

>> The journey begins at 4 p.m. on Gate Avenue in the DIFC

>> The only station would be at Dubai Boulevardn at 6pm

Distance to be overcome: 5 km

Mobile clinics

(For women)

> Dragon Mart: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

> Jumeirah city center: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

> La Mer: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

(For men and women)

> Zabeel Park: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

> Mamzar Park: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Day 4: Dubai

>> Starts at Al Mamzar Beach at 8 a.m.

>> Followed by three stops, Al Mamzar Park, Etihad Museum, Salt-Kite Beach

>> Ends at Sufouh Beach at 5 p.m.

Distance to be overcome: 21 km

Mobile clinics

(For women)

> Dragon Mall: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

> Jumeirah city center: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

> Kite Beach: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

(For men and women)

> Mamzar Park: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

> Zabeel Park: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Day 5: Fujairah and Khorfakkan

>> Starts at 8 a.m. in downtown Fujairah

>> Stop at Flag Island, Century Mall, Fujairah Corniche and Khorfakkan Old Market

>> Ends at 6:15 p.m. in Khorfakkan Hospital

Distance to be overcome: 24 km

Mobile clinics

(For women)

> Khorfakkan hospital: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

> Al Siji Primary Health Center: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

> Century Mall: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

(For men)

> Department of Preventive Medicine in Fujairah: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(For men and women)

> Fujairah Hospital: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Day 6: Ras Al Khaimah

>> The journey starts at the HCT-RAK Women’s College at 9 a.m.

>> Awareness campaign in Saqr Hospital and Manar Mall

>> Ends at 5pm in Al Qawasim Corniche

Distance to be overcome: 21 km

Mobile clinics

(For women)

> RAK Mall: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

> Al Hamra Golf Club: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

> Saqr hospital: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(For men and women)

> Shaam Hospital: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. I.

> Indian Public School: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Day 7: Umm Al Quwain

>> The ride begins at 9 a.m. in the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital

>> First in the industrial area and then in the Umm Al Quwain Hospital

>> Ends at Kite Beach at 4.40 p.m.

Distance to be overcome: 21 km

Mobile clinics

(For women)

> Falaj Al Mualla Health Center: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

> Al Salama Health Center: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

> Al Khazan Health Center: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(For men)

Department of Preventive Medicine at UAQ: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(For men and women)

UAQ Hospital: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Day 8: Ajman

>> The day’s activities start at 9 a.m. in Ajman Corniche

>> Then stops in the community and planning department and in the City Life Al Khor Mall

>> Ends in Sheikh Medical City at 4.30pm

Distance to be overcome: 17 km

Mobile clinics

(For women)

> Mushrif Health Center: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

> Sheikh Khalifa Medical City: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

> Ajman Corniche: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

(For men)

> Dragon Mall: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Day 9: Abu Dhabi

>> Starts at the State Department at 8:30 a.m.

>> Then stops at the Abu Dhabi Corniche, the Marina Mall and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center

>> The day’s activities end at 4:50 p.m. at Health Point

Distance to be overcome: 14 km

Mobile clinics

(For women)

Abu Dhabi Ladies Club: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

> Dalma Mall: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

> Khalidia Mall: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

> Marina Mall: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Day 10: Abu Dhabi

>> Following the tradition, the Pink Caravan Ride is wrapped up in the capital on the last day

>> The trip ends on the island of Hudayriat.

Distance to be overcome: 5 km

Mobile clinics

(For women)

Marina Mall: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

> Dalma Mall: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

> Khalidia Mall: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

> Al Hudaryiat Island: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Afkar Abdullah