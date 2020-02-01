Advertisement

The United Arab Emirates Department of Health and Prevention announced a new case of coronavirus infection in the country, adding that the patient was stable and receiving medical care. He arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Since the outbreak of the disease in China, only five cases have been identified in the United Arab Emirates, indicating an efficient surveillance system in the country’s health sector.

The ministry announced that the four cases previously discovered in a Chinese family are still under medical treatment. Your condition is stable. The Ministry, in coordination with other competent health authorities in the country, takes all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

The Ministry pointed out that the number of cases found in the UAE was very small and there was no cause for concern. The country’s health system is strong enough to fight the disease. The UAE complies with the WHO guidelines when treating the cases it has discovered.

The ministry has asked the public to rely on official sources of information, ignore rumors, and ask for information from approved media companies and official social media accounts.

