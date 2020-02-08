Sheikh Mohammed greeted the men in uniform as “the sons of the homeland” and “the protectors of the union”.



UAE leaders have paid tribute to the return of Emirati soldiers after serving in the Saudi Arabian coalition’s Operation Restoring Hope mission to reinstate the legitimate government of Yemen.

His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, greeted the men in uniform as “sons of the homeland” and “protector of the union”.

???? ?????? ????? ???????? ?? ??? ?????? ?????? ??????? ?? ???? ??????? ???? ?????? ????? ?????? ??? ??????? .. ?????? ?? ????? ??????? ?? ?? ?????? ?????? ???? ?????? ?????? ??????? ?? ???? ?????? ?????? ?????? ???? ?? ??????? ????? .. ???? ??? ?? ??? ????? .. ???? ??????? ..

– SH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 8, 2020

Greetings to the sons of the home country who have returned from Yemen. Together with their brothers, they participated in a coalition mission to restore hope and strengthen the security of the region. They have also contributed to the establishment and development of large development projects in Yemen. Welcome home, protector of the Union, “Sheikh Mohammed tweeted on Saturday.

His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, praised the contribution of the United Arab Emirates soldiers and tweeted: “Tomorrow is an extremely proud day for the United Arab Emirates whom we celebrate and honor our heroes for their participation in the Arab coalition in Yemen. On behalf of the entire nation, we are grateful for your service and your sacrifice. You are truly the embodiment of the spirit of the UAE. “

– ???? ?? ???? (@MohamedBinZayed) February 8, 2020

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, said the UAE is proud and honored to celebrate the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces’ heroes. The nation is grateful for its excellent participation in the Arab coalition in Yemen. “

