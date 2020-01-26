UAE leaders congratulate Indian President, PM on Republic Day - News

advertisement

India celebrates its 71st Republic Day on January 26.



President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulation message to President Ram Nath Kovind of India on the occasion of the Republic of his country, to be held on January 26.

advertisement

See also: Indian expats celebrate R-Day in the UAE

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages on the occasion of the Indian president.

Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also sent similar messages to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, who congratulated him on the Day of the Republic.

advertisement