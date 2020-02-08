Agreements are designed to give government employees and their families the opportunity to attend the event celebrations.



His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, attended the Conference signs two deals between Expo 2020 Dubai and the Home and Defense Ministries to strengthen cooperation in preparing for Expo 2020, which is due to take place in October this year.

The agreements are designed to provide government employees and their families with an opportunity to participate in the celebration of the event, within the objectives of promoting greater community engagement for Expo 2020.

On this occasion, the heads of state and government of the UAE called on the community and government organizations to make full use of the opportunities offered at Expo 2020 in order to enrich themselves with the knowledge of the latest innovations and the latest developments presented at the event. Expo 2020 brings 200 countries together to discuss how they can work together to create a better future for humanity.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed praised government efforts to develop various incentive programs that encourage employees and their families to engage in the educational, cultural and creative experiences that the six-month Expo 2020 opening in Dubai will offer on October 20 of this year. These organizations have also helped to bring the theme of the first world exhibition in the Arab world – “networking the minds, creating the future” – to life.

Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, said: “We are following the path of our founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in openness and cooperation with the peoples of the world. Together with the people in the United Arab Emirates, we will be the Welcome the world, strengthen the international reputation of the United Arab Emirates and encourage all of our employees to take part in the world’s largest show of human brilliance and performance that connects people and creates a better future. “

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Expo 2020 Dubai, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, CEO and Chairman of the Emirates Group, said: “We are a highly motivated team that has worked tirelessly for years to make Expo 2020 Dubai One of the most unforgettable world exhibitions in history, continuous support from all government agencies was critical to achieving this goal, implementing our leadership vision and meeting our employees’ expectations. For nine months, we will welcome millions of visitors to the UAE to the best Achievements and ingenuity to communicate, collaborate and celebrate. “

“Expo 2020 is the global gateway to the United Arab Emirates. Everyone here is eagerly waiting for October 20, 2020 to welcome the world and celebrate together the creativity and innovation of people and a new phase of progress and growth I would like to warmly welcome all of our government departments, their employees and family members to the world’s largest show of human brilliance and performance. “

Defense Minister Mohammed Al Bawardi said: “Based on the ambitious goals of our wise leaders, we are all striving for an exceptional world exhibition in the UAE to celebrate our successes since UAE Union Day in 1971 and beyond 50 years of further progress and success.

“It is an honor for us to participate in this global event and to demonstrate the deeply rooted culture of hospitality in the UAE. Expo 2020 offers young people in the UAE the opportunity to learn about the latest innovations and inventions as well as the progress of the UAE Nations of the world do in all areas. “

