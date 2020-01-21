UAE-India legal deal: everything that expats need to know - News

advertisement

New UAE-India legal deal gives strong message to defaulters: experts.



India’s decision to declare the UAE as a reciprocal area for the Code of Civil Procedure will prevent debtors from escaping after committing fraud, said the head of the Indian mission in Dubai to Khaleej Times on Monday, January 20.

On Saturday, January 18, the Indian Ministry of Justice and Justice issued a journal in which the United Arab Emirates was declared a reciprocal area for the Code of Civil Procedure and superior courts in the country were identified, which in turn helps the implementation of civil orders from the UAE by Indian courts.

Following the ruling, legal experts and lawyers welcomed the order of January 18 and said that the new rule gives a powerful message to defaulting loans.

“Finer details become clear over time”

The precise details of how the rule will be put into practice, however, have yet to be determined, the Consul General of India told Dubai Vipul. The consul general said the new notification was the only remaining part to close the circle in a 1999 agreement between the UAE and India on cooperation in civil and commercial matters.

“This is the final part of the agreement on the Indian side and now the verdict of a UAE court can be enforced through a court in India,” Vipul said. He added: “Details about how it would be put into practice have yet to be seen and become clear as soon as people start using the rule. The good thing is that you (the claimant) don’t start from scratch in India. “

The consul general said that there are also problems in family matters and divorce cases.

“For example, in a civil divorce case, if there is an ex-parte decision in the UAE while the other party is not present, it is unclear whether the order can still be executed in a court in India. It also raises several other issues with regard to family law, etc., “said Vipul.

“Step towards improving cooperation between India and the UAE”

“In general, it is a good move. It shows the determination of the government of India, and gives a strong message to loan defaulters that the government is not going to offer them protection. This is also another step towards cooperation between the UAE. and India, “said Ashish Mehta, founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta and Associates.

Mehta said, “This new announcement is like old wine in a new bottle. It will increase confidence in the financial system; however, its effectiveness must be tested in Indian courts.” He said the ruling is especially useful for banks that provide corporate loans. “Owners or shareholders of companies leave their companies with large amounts of debt. Banks have no or sufficient collateral to cover the debt,” Mehta added.

He said: “Let all the details come out. We can only wait to check how the Indian courts are going to judge this – effectiveness of successful, fast – in the shortest possible time to implement these judgments in courts.” A loophole that absconders can use claims to have had no opportunity to represent themselves in the UAE courts, Mehta said.

Another lawyer based on Simble Krishnaraj, a lawyer from India, said: “The biggest advantage of this rule is that the plaintiff does not have to file another trial in India.” However, there are different meshes. She said, “If the accused makes a petition to set aside an ex-parte order, the court must handle the case from the start.”

Everything you need to know about the most recent legal agreement between the UAE and India



Question: Can you explain the new rule in a nutshell?

A: Now civil judgments from the UAE courts in India are enforceable because the central government has declared the UAE a reciprocal area under section 44A of the CPC. This means that the decisions of the higher courts of the UAE can now be applied in India as if they were taken by the local courts in India.

The Government of India has declared the following in the UAE as superior courts – Federal Supreme Court; Federal courts of first instance and appeal in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah. The local courts are – Abu Dhabi Judicial Department; Dubai Courts; Ras Al Khaimah judicial department; Courts of Abu Dhabi Global Markets; and Courts of Dubai International Financial Center.



Question: Will the new rule be introduced with immediate effect?

A: It was previously in force, but now the various Superior Courts in the UAE have been specified by the Indian government.

To be precise, the UAE and India signed a treaty in civil and commercial matters in 1999 for serving summons, enforcement of judgments and arbitration awards. However, previous cases filed for enforcement of the decision have been refused by the Kerala Supreme Court because the courts were not specified.

Question: Can UAE civil judgments be enforced through district courts in India? If so how? Which procedure will the court follow?w?

A: Yes, it can be executed in district courts in India. The request for legal aid for the implementation of a decision is made through the Ministry of Justice, United Arab Emirates with the following documents duly authenticated by the Ministry of Justice:

· An official copy of the decision.

· A certificate proving that the decision is final and enforceable, unless the same is stated in the decision itself.

· A statement from the court stating to what extent the decision has been complied with and / or amended.

· In the event of a default decree, a certified copy of the subpoena or other document proving that the defendant has been duly summoned.

· An official copy in a properly enforceable form, if the request only relates to the implementation of the decision.

· English translation of the decision

Question: What kind of judgments can and will be enforced? Media reports would like to expand civil and commercial matters that are financial in nature and also divorce cases.

A: Yes, civil and commercial matters, as well as divorce cases, can be conducted. Article XV 1 of the 1999 UAE INDIA Convention provides: Each of the Contracting Parties recognizes and / or conducts, in accordance with its laws, decisions of the courts of the other Contracting Party in civil, commercial and personal matters and by criminal courts in civil matters .



Question: Does the rule only apply to new cases? Or can older cases also be broken off?

A: Given that the treaty has existed since 1999, we expect older cases to be covered. This point requires some clarification.

Question: Can the defendant appeal to a higher court in India or must he appeal to a court in the UAE?

A: He can lodge an objection with the execution court in India, according to Rule 2 (e) of Civil Rules of Practice. “Execution Petition” means a petition before the court for the execution of a decision or order.

Question: Is it true that only an Indian national submitter (person and organization) can have a UAE decree implemented in India? Can non-Indians also submit a petition? For example – banks and companies owned by UAE nationals?

A: Non-Indians can also submit a petition, including banks and companies. Only the debtor of the judgment must have Indian nationality.

Question: Can you say something about the seizure of the defendant’s assets in financial matters?

A: The assets in the name of the defendant can be merged into financial matters. All requests for execution in India against individuals can issue arrest warrants, but if the person has no assets, he can file a petition for bankruptcy.

Question: Will this, depending on the case, give power to the claimant to extradite individuals?

A: Extradition only applies to criminal cases, not to civil / commercial cases.



(Answers from Bini Saroj, senior legal adviser at Khalifa bin Huwaidan Alketbi lawyers)

