UAE government most trusted in the world: Edelman report - News

The United Arab Emirates are at the top of the Edelman Trust Barometer 2020 and have become the most trusted government in the world.

The 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer, conducted in 28 countries with more than 34,000 respondents, ranked the UAE first with 83 points for trust in the local government and 81 points for trust in the federal government.

The Global Trust Index rose 1 point this year from 53 to 54 and reported increases in 16 of the 26 measured markets.

The UAE were closely associated with India, which scored 83 points for trust in the federal government, but only 79 points in trust for the local government.

In addition, the UAE remained in 4th place on the General Trust Index with 65 points.

The index measures various development paths, including politics, economy and social development.

The Edelman Trust Barometer is an annual survey of trust and credibility, conducted by Edelman Intelligence in New York.

The trust index: who scores where

How local governments rank

