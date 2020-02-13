Sheikh Mohammed had announced golden visas for talented athletes.



International soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, along with six other players and athletes, received the UAE Golden Visa.

According to local media reports, players received the visa as an initiative of the Dubai Sports Council to connect with international players from around the world and to encourage them to live and invest in the UAE.

The Portuguese citizen, who plays for Juventus, was recently in Dubai for a break and training.

Earlier this month, the UAE cabinet, headed by HRH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, approved the exhibition golden visas for talented athletes in the country.

The cabinet added on its official Twitter account that all promising athletes who achieve major successes will receive the golden visa, as well as those who hold leading positions in the field.