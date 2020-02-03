Advertisement

The court ordered that he be deported after his prison term.



An expat in Umm Al Quwain was sentenced to six months in prison for cheating an Asian woman because he believed she had won a raffle.

His accomplice, who was released, was sentenced to four months in prison, the Emirate District Court ruled.

In the woman’s complaint, she said the first suspect called her saying that she had won 5,000 Dh in a raffle held by one of the country’s airports.

“He asked me to provide my credit card number and security code so they could transfer the price,” she told the police.

“I later found that, together with the second defendant, he managed to transfer all the money from my account to the first defendant’s account.”

The UAQ police opened an investigation and were able to arrest the first defendant.

He denied the indictment and claimed that the company owner had deposited the money into his account, which the woman rejected.

He later claimed that his sponsor asked him to go to the bank; collect a credit card and some documents; and give it to someone else.

The man was referred to the UAQ Misdemeanor Court, who found him guilty based on the bank report, the police investigation and his contradictory statements.

