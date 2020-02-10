It is recommended that you stay within your own four walls and not drive or charge your phones.



It advised citizens not to drive or charge phones during the predicted hurricane.

As Cyclone Sabine is expected to meet several European countries soon, the UAE Embassy in Prague has issued a notice for all of its citizens.

In a tweet, the embassy urged citizens to be careful during the cyclone that is expected to hit the Czech Republic.

????? ????? ???? ???????? ?? ???? ?? ????????? ?????????? ?? ?????? ???????? ???????? ??????? ???????? ????? ????? ????? ????? ??????? ?? ?????? ?????? ?? ?????? ???? ????? ????? ????? ?? ??????? ???????? ??? ??????? ?? ??????? ???????

??? ????? +420774693000

?? ??????? ??????? ???? ?? ????????? ??????? ??? ??? ?????? ???????

+420 774 693 000

It has advised citizens to follow all government-issued guidelines, stay in their homes, and avoid driving during the storm or charging their phones.

Citizens can call these emergency numbers +420 774 693 000.