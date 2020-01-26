UAE doctors advise everyone to take coronavirus precautions - News

advertisement

The 2019-nCoV appears to be less virulent than Mers, although the symptoms are similar.



Although the UAE’s health ministry has confirmed that the country is completely free of coronavirus, doctors advise residents to take precautions.

Stay at home while sick, avoid close contact with others and cover your mouth and nose with a tissue while coughing or sneezing are the basic measures advised by experts.

“There is currently no vaccine for coronavirus, so it is advisable to avoid contact with anyone who is sick and suspected of having a coronavirus infection,” Dr. said. Vikas Bhagat, specialist in critical healthcare medicine at Aster Hospital Mankhool.

“If you come into contact with someone suspected of having a coronavirus infection, you can reduce the risk of infection by washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and by preventing your eyes, nose or mouth touch with unwashed hands, “the doctor said.

Dr. Sundar Elayaperumal, microbiologist at Burjeel Hospital, said people should watch out for the symptoms of the virus.

“Coronavirus symptoms include runny nose, cough, sore throat, possibly headache and perhaps fever, which may persist for a few days. For people with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there is a chance that the virus may have a lower and more severe respiratory disease such as pneumonia or bronchitis. “

Patients with infections have mild to severe respiratory diseases with symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache and a general feeling of being unwell, “said Dr. Amr Mahmoud El Naggar, emergency specialist and head ER at Medcare Hospital Al Safa.

Not like other coronaviruses

According to El Naggar, Mers and the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV) cause diseases of various severities. The 2019-nCoV appears to be less virulent than Mers, although the symptoms are similar. “There are some important differences, such as the absence of upper respiratory tract symptoms such as runny nose, sneezing and sore throat, and bowel symptoms such as diarrhea.

“Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing human disease and others circulating among animals, including camels, cats and bats. The recently released 2019-nCoV is not the same as the coronavirus that causes Mers or the one that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) in 2003, “said Dr. Bhagat.

“The recently released 2019-mCoV and Sars are similar in symptoms and origin, but their severity is not.

“The new coronavirus appears to be less severe than the Sars. However, it can be more contagious, since the outbreak is spreading faster than Sars,” the doctor explained.

