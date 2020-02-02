Advertisement

Companies carry out health checks for their employees.



Whether in retail, healthcare or industry – employers in the United Arab Emirates are taking steps to ensure the safety of their employees from the rapidly spreading novel corona virus (nCoV). Five patients in the UAE tested positive and are currently being treated.

In addition to the fact that employees regularly use disinfectants and wear masks when dealing with outsiders, the companies carry out health checks for their employees.

Employees returning from China are also asked not to report to work and instead go straight to medical centers for an examination, even if they do not experience any symptoms.

Some have even asked their employees to work from home when they feel uncomfortable.

“Anyone returning to the UAE from China or other countries where 2019-nCov has been reported for the past 14 days and who has a fever, cough, and / or shortness of breath should contact the nearest hospital immediately,” said Emirates Global Aluminum, the largest aluminum producer in the region, said in a memo that was sent to its employees last week.

“Other employees returning to the UAE from abroad should report to the Jebel Ali Medical Center or Al Taweelah Medical Center for medical assessment before resuming work,” the consultant also said.

The memo was released on January 28, a day before the United Arab Emirates officially confirmed that a Chinese family of four was the first nCoV-positive case in the country.

By Sunday, more than 300 people had died in China and 14,450 were infected with the corona virus. Starting from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has spread to more than two dozen countries around the world. The first nCoV death outside of China was reported in the Philippines on Sunday, as confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the Philippines.

In warehouses, supermarkets

As part of precautionary measures, the Nikai Group in the UAE procured face masks and handed them over to all employees. Hand disinfectants were also made available in his office, store and warehouse.

“Aside from basic hygiene requirements, we’ve shared the WHO handbook with everyone and we encourage everyone to follow the basics, such as covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and disinfecting touched objects and surfaces,” said Nadia Khan, Head of Human Resources at the Nikai Group.

Khan said they also have an option to work from home for those who are sick.

Supermarket retail The Al Adil Group has carried out health checks for its employees.

“We also asked them to regularly clean their hands and wear masks,” said Dr. Dhananjay Datar, managing director of Super Market’s Al Adil Group.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director of Al Maya Group, took similar steps and explained that his company is currently no longer sending employees to China to do business.

“We import a number of household items from China, but we are not currently sending our agents or buyers to areas affected by viruses. We are taking every step to protect our people from the virus,” said Vachani.

Mock exercises in clinics

Dr. Malathi Arshanapalai, Group Chief Quality Officer and Chief Medical Officer at Aster DM Healthcare, said the healthcare company had initiated training and awareness-raising efforts well in advance.

“Awareness meetings were held for all employees, including security, cleaning and valet personnel. Clinical personnel were briefed on how to identify and coordinate cases for the required tests and reports in accordance with the DHA guidelines,” said Dr. Arshanapalai.

She said that some dummy exercises have been done to ensure she is ready.

Roadshow postponed

Alan James Gammon, general manager of the Dubai-based Samana Group, said on Saturday that the company had postponed its China roadshow, which was due to take place later this month, until the current crises were brought under control.

“A number of delegations wishing to come to Dubai after the Chinese New Year were postponed for March, but we will monitor the situation closely before making travel decisions,” said Gammon.

Airlines equipped

Last week the airline Emirates and DP World informed their employees in China that they should be warned of the virus.

“Our crew serving symptomatic passengers should wear a mask on board. We are closely monitoring the situation and will follow the guidelines and instructions of the health authorities in China and the UAE, WHO and IATA,” said the airline’s spokesman.

The Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Aviation Group agreed to take further action based on well-founded recommendations.

The safety of passengers and employees is a top priority, as they continue to work with authorities and industrial partners.

PRECAUTIONS FROM THE UAE HAVE TAKEN

Carry out health checks for all employees

Employees returning from China should undergo tests

Employees returning from abroad were asked to report to medical centers as well

Face masks provided

Hand disinfectants were provided in offices, stores and warehouses

Employees who are not doing well are allowed to work from home

