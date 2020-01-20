UAE closes bakery due to health, food safety violations - News

advertisement

The snack bar in Abu Dhabi was considered a public health risk.



A bakery in Abu Dhabi is closed due to violation of hygiene regulations.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has closed Panaderia Bakery in Abu Dhabi, according to reports in the local media.

The bakery was closed for violating ADAFSA’s Law No. 2 (2008) and was considered a public health risk.

The law emphasizes consumer protection and food safety assurance – whether imported or handled locally – in the emirate, as well as the responsibility of the private sector to ensure the highest food safety standards and the role and mandate of food inspectors.

The bakery can only be reopened after taking corrective measures that meet quality standards according to UAE legislation.

