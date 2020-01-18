UAE Cabinet approves bill to amend federal agency law - News

advertisement

Changes fit within the framework to improve the development of trade and investment in the country.



The UAE Cabinet has approved a bill amending provisions in Federal Law No. 18 of 1981, also known as the “Agency Law” that regulates trade agencies and distribution agreements in the country.

According to a statement released by the General Secretariat of the UAE on Saturday, the changes are in line with the aim of improving the country’s trade and investment to stimulate the competitive business environment of the UAE in accordance with international standards and regulations.

The legislative amendments will amend some provisions of the Agency Act, in particular with regard to business, public shareholders, UAE nationals and foreign investors. The changes are aimed at the aforementioned groups to help strengthen the UAE economy and increase investment opportunities by offering high-quality services and allowing family businesses to become public limited companies . This, the Secretary-General’s statement stated, offers several opportunities for companies, enabling further growth for future generations.

It aims to improve the capacities and continuity of family businesses and to establish rules for governance and protection against default, the cabinet secretariat added. The statement noted that such changes will further encourage UAE nationals to engage in business activities and to invest in public shareholders while protecting their interests.

According to the Secretariat, the new proposed law will provide for the transformation of family businesses to join the country’s financial markets, and encourages UAE nationals to participate in business activities and to invest in public venture capital companies and their trade agencies with the “least possible” risk in investments, in particular for small shareholders and owners of SMEs, by providing them with the necessary legal protection in the event of termination or non-renewal of agreements without “material reasons.”

