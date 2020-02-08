The banks will mainly take legal action against major insolvency cases.



Some banks in the United Arab Emirates track Indian nationals who have defaulted their loans in the United Arab Emirates and then moved to India.

According to Source, banks will take legal action primarily against major insolvency cases because of the high costs associated with recovery procedures.

This initiative by local banks was taken after the Indian Ministry of Justice and Justice issued an official notice in January 2020 declaring the United Arab Emirates a “floating territory” for the Code of Civil Procedure. This means that UAE courts can enforce credit default and other civilian convicts in India and vice versa.

The Indian Economic Times reported on Saturday that nine banks from the United Arab Emirates are considering a legal way against insolvency to recover about 50,000 crore (Rs 500 billion; Dh 25.67 billion) from insolvency.

Banks told the Khaleej Times that it is shareholder money that is used to clear the UAE’s insolvency. Therefore, it is the local bank’s right to pursue the insolvency that has not paid its debts.

“If someone takes out a loan and runs away with it, they take away the money from shareholders. Whether India or another country, if the law allows banks to persecute, we will certainly pursue these insolvency cases,” said one bank source, Khaleej Times

“The news that the judgments of the UAE courts are to be implemented in India is good development,” he said.

The United Arab Emirates’ nine banks that plan to take legal action against bankruptcy trustees include Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mashreq Bank and other regional banks, the Economic Times reported.

When contacted, Dubai’s largest bank, Emirates NBD, declined to comment on the report. Other banks could not be reached for comments over the weekend.

Atik Munshi, senior partner at Crowe, said Indian’s recent announcement regarding the enforceability of India’s credit default recovery has given banks in the UAE good hope of recovery.

“Although this gives UAE banks a fresh lease for the potential recovery of bad debt in India, the process of enforcement in India could be lengthy and lengthy. Solvency laws, particularly for individuals in India, are different from those in the UAE It remains to be seen how the Indian courts will react, “said Munshi.

“Most banks in the United Arab Emirates can now expect better financial discipline from Indian companies and individuals as this is a major deterrent. I find that many banks in the United Arab Emirates have replenishment centers in India. The new law will become theirs Make work easier, “he added.

Munshi believes that banks are most likely to seek larger debts as the cost of litigation related to the reconstruction could be significant.

