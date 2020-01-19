UAE allocates $ 20 million to Arabian Gulf development program - News

advertisement

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) today signed an agreement for the allocation of the UAE’s capital contribution of $ 20 million (Dh73 million) to the Arabian Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND).

As one of the founders of AGFUND, the UAE has supported the objectives, objectives and activities of the program since 1982. To date, the total contributions of the UAE to AGFUND have totaled $ 37 million (Dh136 million).

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of ADFD, and Youssef Al Bassam, vice-chairman of AGFUND, signed the agreement with the terms and conditions of the contribution at the ADFD headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Also on the occasion were Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director General of ADFD, Nasser Alkahtani, Executive Director of AGFUND, and several senior officials from the two entities.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi said: “In accordance with its mission to promote sustainable economic growth globally, ADFD is proud to represent the UAE and to expand its strategic development efforts through cooperation with AGFUND. We are convinced that our cooperation will result in a wealth of benefits in key socio-economic sectors. “

Youssef Al Bassam, for his part, thanked the UAE for his contribution and praised ADFD’s impressive 48-year track record in supporting sustainable projects and programs around the world. He also emphasized AGFUND’s efforts for sustainable development and poverty reduction in vulnerable segments of society.

Founded in 1980, AGFUND is a regional organization that focuses on human development challenges in all segments of society. The programs focus on financial integration, education, development of young children, empowerment of women and development of civil society.

Since its founding in 1971, ADFD has funded development projects in 94 countries for an amount of Dh92 billion through concessional loans, government grants and investment. Throughout all major sectors, the Fund’s projects support socio-economic growth in developing countries and encourage the implementation of the SDGs.

Staff Reporter

