UAE airline refuses rebooking, cancellation fees - News

Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi, has issued a notification for guests traveling to and from mainland China.

The message is sent to potential travelers in the form of a message when they book a ticket to the said destination. The announcement said the airline is closely monitoring the outbreak of the new corona virus in China and coordinating its response with the airport and health authorities in Abu Dhabi.

No rebooking and cancellation fees will be charged for tickets issued on or before January 24, 2020 for travel with Etihad Airways to or from mainland China between January 24 and February 29, 2020.

Guests wishing to make changes or cancel their Etihad flights should call the UAE’s contact center at +971 600 555 666 or in China at (+86) 400882 2050, or contact their travel agent in case they their journey directly with Etihad.

Police at a roadblock on the outskirts of Wuhan turned cars away that wanted to leave the virus-hit city on Saturday, while other frightened residents who were trapped spent the Lunar New Year with masks and medical supplies.

Authorities have prevented anyone from leaving Wuhan, the city of 11 million in the heart of the viral outbreak that has so far infected nearly 1,300 people and killed 41 others.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of the new coronavirus outbreak, will build a second special hospital to treat patients, according to the People’s Daily on Saturday.

The construction of a hospital, designed to have 1,300 beds, is expected to be completed within half a month.

Construction started in the first special hospital and must be completed on 3 February.

(With input from agencies)

