Immediately after Bangladesh’s victory over India in the final of the U19 World Cup in South Africa at the weekend, five players were punished for brawls, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

Bangladesh won the title in Potchefstroom for the first time on Sunday with three victories against India, but there was an ugly fight when Rakibul Hasan successfully completed the winning runs and his teammates ran to the field to celebrate.

Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan from Bangladesh, as well as Indians Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi have been charged with violating the ICC Code of Conduct and given international suspensions of four to ten games.

The suspension points will be applied to the upcoming international matches in which players are most likely to participate at either the senior or U19 level.

“The game was very competitive … but the excitement and disappointment that some players experienced after the game spread to scenes that have no place in our sport,” said Geoff Allardice of the ICC.

“Respect is at the heart of the cricket spirit. Players are expected to show self-discipline, congratulate opponents on their success and enjoy the success of their own team.”

The Indian spinner Bishnoi, who was the highest wicket taker of the tournament at 17, received a further penalty of two error points for refusing the Bangladeshi batsman Avishek Das in the finale for rain damage.