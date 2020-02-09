Bangladesh won the first global cricket title in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom on Sunday with only 15 runs against India.

In response to India’s meager score of 177, Bangladesh was 163 to 7 after 41 overs when the rain stopped playing.

The good news for Bangladesh, however, was that they are currently 18 runs ahead, measured by the Duckworrth Lewis Star (DLS) Par Score of 145.

Skipper Akbar Ali was undefeated with 42 of 76 balls, Rakibul Hassan with 3.

India’s exchange had previously come under pressure when a great bowling attack in Bangladesh brought the defending champion 47.2 overs to 177 points in Sunday’s final at the ICC U-19 World Championship.

Yasashvi Jaiswal (88 of 121 balls) was once again an outstanding player, but he looked like he would dominate the Bangladeshi bowling unit, whose new ball players Shoriful Islam (2/31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/28 in 8.2 overs) literally suppressed the Indians.

The third Seamer Avishek Das (3/40 in 9 overs) was the most successful bowler in numbers, but it was Shoriful’s first spell with channeled aggression that got the Indians backing down from the start.

Only 23 came from the first 10 overs and India never recovered from the slow start, although there was a quiet 93 run stand between Jaiswal and NT Tilak Verma (38 out of 65 balls) in 23.2 overs.

Shoriful and Shakib were not afraid to hit the Indian hitter with the sled when they got the ball swinging away from the left-handers with full bowling. The fielding was also agile and first class, which made it difficult in all Indian innings.

As soon as Jaiswal failed, the clear lack of playing time was obvious to other Indian batsmen, with captain Priyam Garg (7) showing rust.

The other problem was that Jaiswal’s inability to keep up the pace throughout the inning cost India, and he was eventually wiped out by Shoriful when he incorrectly inserted a pull shot. His innings had eight and six and ended the tournament with 400 runs.

Siddhesh Veer (0) was the next to be replaced by Shoriful, and Dhruv Jurel (22 of 38 balls) had no partners and ran out after a terrible mistake with Atharva Ankolekar (3).

The hero of the Australian game, Atharva, then continued to play and India ended the game with a below-average score.

